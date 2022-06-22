Jason Segel

The California native first got his start on the critically acclaimed teen series Freaks and Geeks in 1999 before becoming a household name on the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which aired from 2005 to 2014.

Following his role as Peter Bretter, Segel was featured in various big-name comedy films, including I Love You Man and This Is 40 with Forgetting Sarah Marshall costar Rudd.

The Dispatches From Elsewhere actor has recently tried his hand at YA novels, penning 2017’s Other World and its follow-up, Other Earth, which debuted one year later.