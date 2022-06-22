Kristen Bell

Bell’s breakout role came in 2003 when she played the titular character in teen noir series Veronica Mars. She reprised the role for the 2014 film and the 2019 revival series on Hulu.

Since her portrayal of Sarah Marshall, the Michigan native has lent her voice to various projects, including The CW’s Gossip Girl and Disney’s Frozen.

In 2016, the Lifeguard actress starred in and produced the NBC post-mortem comedy The Good Place, which ran for four seasons and also was featured in the Bad Moms movie franchise alongside costar Kunis.

Bell married fellow actor Dax Shepard in 2013 and the couple share two children, Delta and Lincoln.