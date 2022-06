Mila Kunis

Kunis has been featured in a myriad of blockbuster hits, including 2010’s Black Swan and the 2016 Bad Moms franchise opposite Bell. She has voiced the character of Meg Griffin on FOX’s Family Guy since 2000.

In 2015, the Ukraine native tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher, who she starred opposite in That 70’s Show from 1998 to 2006. The two share two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.