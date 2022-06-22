Paul Rudd

With a career spanning over 30 years, Rudd got his start in various teen hits of the 90s, including Clueless and Wet Hot American Summer.

After playing surfer Chuck in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the New Jersey native portrayed characters in some of the most popular comedies of the 2000s, including Anchorman, This is 40, and 40-Year-Old Virgin before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant-Man.

He has also been featured on various television series like Parks and Rec, The Shrink Next Door and 2019s Living With Yourself, the latter of which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Rudd has been married to Julie Yaeger since 2003 the couple share two children, son Jack and daughter Darby.