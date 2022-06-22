Russell Brand

Brand first got his start working as a video journalist for MTV. Following his role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the comedian worked as a voice actor for 2010s Despicable Me and its follow-up film, 2013s Despicable Me 2. In 2022, he appeared in the mystery thriller Death on the Nile.

In 2009, Brand began dating Katy Perry after meeting on the set of Get Him to the Greek. The two got engaged just months after they began dating and tied the knot in October 2011 but split less than a year later. He married Laura Gallacher in 2017.