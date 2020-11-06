Clare Crawley

The hairstylist’s unprecedented season 16 journey came to an early end after she fell in love with Dale Moss when there was still 16 men remaining. During a November 2020 episode, Harrison gave Clare and Dale one-on-one time and she ultimately broke things off with the other suitors and accepted a proposal from Dale (and Tayshia Adams took over where Clare left off.)

In November 2020, the pair announced via Instagram Live that they recently celebrated three months together and were house hunting in Sacramento, California.