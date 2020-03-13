Colton Underwood

Underwood and Cassie Randolph briefly split during the fantasy suites episode of The Bachelor season 23, but the former NFL player sent home both Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin to fight for the speech pathologist’s affection. Randolph and Underwood confirmed during the finale that they are in a relationship and are looking forward to what the future holds.

“I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé [sic]. I have my future wife,” the former Bachelorette season 14 contestant wrote via Intagram in March 2019. “But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life… together… forever. I love you @cassierandolph.”