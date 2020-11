DeAnna Pappas

After taking three years off, The Bachelorette returned to ABC in 2008 and named DeAnna the fourth series lead. While she accepted a proposal from Jesse Csincsak during the finale and planned their wedding for May 2009, they called it quits in November 2008. Years later, DeAnna married Stephen Stagliano, whose brother competed on season 5 of The Bachelorette, in Georgia in 2012. The couple share daughter Addison and son Austin.