Hannah Brown

The former pageant queen, who was the 15th Bachelorette, broke off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt during the July 2019 finale after learning he had a girlfriend at home. While she briefly rekindled her relationship with runner-up Tyler Cameron, who was spotted leaving her Los Angeles home in August 2019, Hannah shifted her focus to winning Dancing With the Stars in September 2019 when she was named a contestant on season 28. Hannah and partner Alan Bersten took home the mirrorball trophy during the November 2019 finale.

Hannah, who is single, is set to make appearances on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor in 2020. The pilot came in third place on her season of The Bachelorette.