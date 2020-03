Jake Pavelka

Jake proposed to Vienna Girardi at the end of season 14 of The Bachelor. While the duo dated for several months after the show finished airing in March 2010, they split that June amid rumors that they were both unfaithful. Jake and Vienna opened up about their nasty breakup during a joint interview with Chris Harrison in the summer of 2010. In 2018, multiple outlets reported that the pilot was dating a woman named Tiffany.