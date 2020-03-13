Jason Mesnick

After popping the question to Melissa Rycroft during the season 13 finale of The Bachelor in 2009, Jason revealed during the After the Final Rose special that he had a change of heart and wanted to be with runner-up Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly went on to date and subsequently got married in February 2010. Their wedding special aired on ABC a week after they tied the knot. The twosome, who currently reside in Seattle, welcomed daughter Riley in 2013. Jason is also father of son Ty from his previous marriage.