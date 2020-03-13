JoJo Fletcher

JoJo accepted a proposal from Jordan Rodgers during the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette in 2012. The twosome moved to Dallas together, but as of January 2019, have no concrete wedding plans. In November 2018, JoJo, who recently launched a clothing line, told Us exclusively that she and Jordan would consider having a televised wedding.

“I would never say no, never, but I think it’s very important that, if it was a televised wedding, that it stays true and organic to us,” she explained. “We would never do a wedding that was just filled with a bunch of Bachelor people that we don’t even know, because that’s not us. But, if we could have it the exact way that we’d want it to be, and allow people to see it as well, then I would say yes.”

After Jordan re-proposed in August 2019, the Cash Pad stars told Us that they plan to wed in between May and July of 2020.