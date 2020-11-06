Juan Pablo Galavis

Juan Pablo opted not to propose to Nikki Ferrell during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor, but the duo continued to see each other for several months in 2014. After they called it quits that October, the former soccer player, who has a daughter named Camila from a previous relationship, married Osmariel Villalobos in August 2017.

In March 2020, however, the Venezuelan model revealed the twosome had quietly split after two years of marriage. “I want to close this chapter of my life in the same way it began, with LOVE, because even though I didn’t have a fairy tale, Juan Pablo tried to make me happy and I [tried to] make him happy … and in reality that is most important. You deserve this clarification, and so here it is. We are divorced,” she said via Instagram. “I believe that thanks to my past I am the person of the present (much more mature and with more experience).”

In December 2018, Us broke the news that Nikki, for her part, called it quits with husband Tyler Vanloo after two years of marriage. However, the twosome sparked reunion rumors in November 2019.