Katie Thurston

The season 17 star got engaged to Blake Moynes during the August 2021 finale. The twosome split their time between his native Canada and her home in San Diego after filming wrapped. The Washington native announced in October 2021 that they called of their engagement.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”