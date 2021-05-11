Matt James

The season 25 Bachelor ended his relationship with winner Rachael Kirkconnell while the show was airing in 2021 after she made headlines for her past racially insensitive actions, including resurfaced pictures of her at a party on a plantation.

“It broke my heart, because this is the last conversation I thought we’d be having. I didn’t sign up to have this conversation,” Matt told Rachael about their split during the After the Final Rose special in March 2021. “And I knew that I had to take a step back for you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something you gotta do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”

While Matt previously ruled out any plans to get back together during his post-show interviews, he confirmed in May 2021 that they were officially back together after being spotted together several times the month prior.