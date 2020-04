Peter Weber

The pilot’s season of the series ended with two breakups. After calling off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss while the show was still airing, Peter revealed he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who left the show during the finale. While Peter and Madison hoped to try to make it work, they confirmed it was over just two days after the March 2020 finale. Less than two weeks later, Peter was spotted out with another one of his contestants: Kelley Flanagan.