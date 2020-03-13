Rachel Lindsay

Rachel and Bryan Abasolo got engaged during the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017. According to Rachel, the pair, who live in Dallas, plan to wed in “early 2019.”

“It’s, like, we’re either going to have this 500 plus wedding that we want, or it’s going to be super small,” she said in December 2018. “So I’m going to hurt a lot of feelings, but I’m going to have the wedding that we want, surrounded by the people we love the most and I want to do it as soon as possible. I don’t want to put off a wedding because I’m planning something big for everybody else.”

The twosome ultimately tied the knot in August 2019 in Mexico.