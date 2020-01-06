Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Giudici got engaged during season 17 of The Bachelor. The couple tied the knot in a television wedding in January 2014. Two years later, they welcomed their first son, Samuel. In 2018, they had another son, Isaiah. Days before Christmas 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Mia, via C-section.

“I haven’t been able to help much with the boys while I’m in surgery recovery but he’s been dad of the decade already and it’s only day two of 2020,” she wrote on Instagram on January 2, 2020.