Courtney Robertson

Ben Flajnik proposed to Robertson at the end of season 16; the pair split, then got back together and re-engaged during the live after show. However, it didn’t last. She went on to briefly date Arie Luyendyk Jr., who went on to become the Bachelor. In Decemebr 2019, Us broke the news that she is engaged to Humberto Preciado. The pair are expecting their first child.