Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Dale Moss

The former football player quickly hit it off with Clare Crawley while filming season 16 of The Bachelorette in July 2020. So much so that the hairstylist broke up with the 16 remaining contestants within the first two weeks of filming for him. Dale subsequently proposed to Clare and they left the Palm Springs set engaged. While Dale and Clare announced their plans to live in her native Sacramento, fans noticed he was spending a lot of time in New York City in January 2021. That same month, Dale confirmed that the twosome ended their engagement. A source told Us at the time that their romance “caused friction with Dale’s friends and family” and the twosome couldn’t work through their “serious issues.”

Us broke the news in February 2021 that Dale and Clare were giving their romance another shot.