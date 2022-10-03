Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Nayte Olukoya

The season 18 Bachelorette contestant proposed to lead Michelle Young during the December 2021 finale despite her family’s concerns that he wasn’t ready for marriage. Following their engagement — and after his commitment to move to Minnesota — the couple exclusively told Us they were already itching to tie the knot.

“We’re thinking summertime,” the sales exec hinted. “In the near future, we’ll put it that way.”

Several months later, however, news broke that he and Michelle split. “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also really that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with,” he wrote via Instagram in June 2022.