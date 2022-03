Nayte Olukoya

The season 18 Bachelorette contestant proposed to lead Michelle Young during the December 2021 finale despite her family’s concerns that he wasn’t ready for marriage. Following their engagement — and after his commitment to move to Minnesota — the couple exclusively told Us they were already itching to tie the knot.

“We’re thinking summertime,” the sales exec hinted. “In the near future, we’ll put it that way.”