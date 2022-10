Susie Evans

Though her season 26 journey didn’t end with an engagement — or even with lead Clayton Echard — the reality stars reconnected after filming wrapped. “The love didn’t stop in Iceland. … I knew the best thing was to break ties and then reassess,” the videographer told Good Morning America in March 2022. The couple planned on moving in together in Virginia but weren’t rushing to walk down the aisle.

In September 2022, they confirmed their split.