Zac Clark

The addiction specialist proposed to Tayshia Adams during the December 2020 finale of The Bachelorette. They subsequently revealed on Good Morning America that they will have a bicoastal engagement and take their time wedding planning.

“I mean, I want a big wedding when the day comes. She might think differently and she’s going to get what she wants,” Zac said on GMA at the time. “But, no, I want to date. I want to take you out and do all those things.”