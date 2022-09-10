Former ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Brooke Laughton

Brooke joined season 3 of Below Deck: Mediterranean as the second stewardess on the Talisman Maiton superyacht in 2018. She had a romance with Joao Franco both on and off the ship but split before the reunion special taped. The yachtie founded the Nauti Yachtie Coach, which trains crews, in July 2020 while living in Dubai. She cofounded Acclaimed Casting in January 2021. Brooke became Instagram official with a Dutch man named Ingmar in January 2020. The duo got engaged in July 2021 while in Italy.