Hindrigo ‘Kiko’ Lorran

After Captain Sandy fired Kiko in season 5, the chef continued to cook and travel the world. In July 2022, the former Bravo personality announced his engagement to girlfriend Nicole Skwara.

“I really love this chapter of my life! And now I hope to build and share more and more with you. I love you so much @nicole.skwara , I will try to make you happy forever ❤️💍👸,” he wrote via Instagram.