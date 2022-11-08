Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged

Kyle Viljoen

Following his shocking exit due to an injury, the second stew briefly kept in touch with charter guest Frank before calling it quits. As season 7 aired on Bravo, Kyle announced on social media that he was engaged to boyfriend Zachary Riley.

“Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place!”