Alli Dore

The second stew moved back to her native Australia after appearing in season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Following her split from Gary, Alli confirmed that she was expecting a child with longtime friend Benny Thompson.

The twosome welcomed their son River George in August 2021.

Alli, who no longer works in yachting, has kept up with all things Below Deck on her “Beneath the Surface” podcast with former costar Daisy.