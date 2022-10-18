Former ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Gabriela Barragan

After leaving Below Deck Sailing Yacht in season 3, the San Diego native moved to a smaller vessel. She was a first mate on Below Deck season 9 alum Wes O’Dell‘s sailboat, and the two started dating in early 2022.

“He’s working with me, and I couldn’t appreciate it more,” Barragan gushed on the “Gangplank Report” podcast in April 2022. “Not just about the stuff about the show but just advancing my career. He’s super behind me getting my captain’s license. He’s teaching me everything he knows, and he’s super knowledgeable about sailing. It’s insane, and I just haven’t felt this supported by a partner in years.”