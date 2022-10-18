Cancel OK
Former ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Madison Stalker Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht Stars Where Are They Now
 Bravo; Courtesy of Madison Stalker/Instagram
Madison Stalker

The second stew dealt with some major ups and downs during the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Madison, who has remained low-key since her exit, surprised fans when she claimed she dated Below Deck Mediterranean star Rob Westergaard.

In October 2020, Madison opened up about getting ghosted by the deckhand. Rob, for his part, never publicly acknowledged the relationship or Madison’s comments.  

The Michigan native has remained in yachting and is currently dating Greg Liuzzo.

