Adam Glick

The chef served up drama for two seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean and spent time traveling the U.S. with his dog, Tex, after bowing out of the reality series in 2018. “I drove across the country five times. I’ve just been cooking outdoors over a campfire, really kind of dialing in what makes me happy as a chef,” he told Bravo’s Daily Dish in February 2020 before returning for the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.