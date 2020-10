Kate Chastain

The Florida native hit the seas for six seasons of Below Deck and confirmed via Instagram in February 2020 that she was heading back to shore. “I just feel like I’m 37 and a half — and I don’t think a girl should be wearing a skort at 38,” she said of her exit on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen six months later. While spending the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, she’s been enjoying the peace and quiet with her dog, Halo.