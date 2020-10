Ross Inia

The former bosun only lasted for one season with the Below Deck crew, stepping off the boat after the season 6 finale 2019. He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and battery in West Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2018 and spoke out about the “big misunderstanding” at the season 6 reunion. “It was just me and a couple of mates having a night out. That’s pretty much all I can say. I can’t really elaborate on it,” he said at the time.