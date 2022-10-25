Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Wes O’Dell

Since leaving Below Deck after season 9, O’Dell has become the captain of his own sailboat. The Florida native hired Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan as his first mate and the two quickly sparked a romance in early 2022.

“We’ve been dating for a couple of months,” Barragan told the “Gangplank Report” podcast in April 2022, revealing that her love gave her a Caribbean Hook bracelet.

She explained, “It has like a little horseshoe on it — or like a hook. And if it’s facing outward, it means you’re open. And if it’s facing the other way, it means that you’re taken. So when he gave me the bracelet, he put it on me with the horseshoe, meaning closed. And I looked at him like, ‘Oh!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Awww, that’s so cute.’”