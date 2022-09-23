Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 22 Winner)

My favorite story on this season would have to be Taylor’s story. She was an example of a true underdog story from the start. After being the house target and treated the way she was at the start of the season, we’ve never seen someone get through that adversity quite like her, and find their way to the final three. I would love to see her sitting in the final two chairs and bring home the win because it would show future houseguests that you should never count yourself out, even if early on it seems like there’s no hope. So needless to say, I am pulling for Taylor to get the win!