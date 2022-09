Derrick Levasseur (Big Brother 16 Winner)

Turner played a pretty good game up until the last few weeks. He’s had horrible jury management. He has no shot at winning.

Monte is playing the best game and will have the best resume if he wins the final HOH.

Taylor will win Big Brother 24. Good resume. Decent social game. But great underdog story with a chance to make history. And she’s a great speaker, so she will sell that to the jury in her final speech.