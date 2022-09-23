Ian Terry (Big Brother 14 Winner)

It seems to me that Monte is playing the best game. He’s never really been on the outs, won an early, efficient HOH and has blended into the crowd smoothly. Most importantly, I see that he’s the player that’s putting together the best “end-game run” in competitions – this shows that he did a good job of strategically surrounding himself with people he could beat in the competitions that have the most value tied to them (and was instrumental in getting rid of Michael, his biggest threat to accomplishing this feat). Monte has the best handle on all facets of the game from what I can tell, so he’s my pick.