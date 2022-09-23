Josh Martinez (Big Brother 19 Winner)

To be honest, all three houseguests have each played really good games deserving of the win. From winning competitions to working with different alliances, all three have played strong social games and won a good amount of comps. But for me, there is a clear winner from the very start of the game. Taylor has been one of my winners picks as well a Michael. As a fan of this show, I always find myself rooting for the super fans. When she said in her pre-season interviews that Danielle Reyes was one of her favorites, I put all my money on her. I think Taylor has strong connections in the jury with Michael and Joseph campaigning for her win. I do think her biggest competition is Monte, so I hope she cuts him if she wins that final HOH and secures that $750k.

From someone that has experienced so many highs and lows in that house, it would be f–king awesome to see her pull out the victory. To make history back-to-back years and have our first African American female winner would be the best outcome for how this season started.