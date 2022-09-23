Jun Song (Big Brother 4 Winner)

My pick to win this BB24 season would be hands-down Taylor Hale. She has my utmost respect for the way she handled all the crap her fellow houseguests threw at her. My goodness – what a bunch of underdeveloped, insecure group of so-called adults. The fact that Taylor is sitting in the final three speaks volumes of her grit and real-life ability to cope with toxicity. Unfortunately, this won’t be the last time she has to deal with such people.

And if the jury doesn’t award her a win, then I hope to see her win America’s Favorite Player because I know the fans love her. But I believe Taylor’s jury management has been pretty stellar, so hopefully we get to see her become the first Black woman to win a season of Big Brother. Good God. This show is finally emerging from the dark ages.