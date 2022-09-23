Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 13 Winner)

I’d love to see Taylor win! I always root for the girls, but also Taylor has an epic story this season! She’s played a good game and even was able to use Monte to keep her final two and hopefully keep her to final two. I’m all about using what you’ve got. It is, after all, $750k on the line.

I hope Taylor doesn’t let the end-of-season showmance interfere with her smart decision-making for final two, as we saw she wants to bring Brittany to the end – thankfully – which will give her that win and $750k. I think her strongest arguments are her journey to make it to final two. She’s also the only female to win HOH if I am correct. But Taylor needs to win the final HOH period to solidify a win, especially because I think Monte won’t actually bring her to the end.

I definitely think if Monte sits in the final chair he will beat whomever he is sitting next to. He’s played an almost flawless social game. He’s been able to align himself with the major alliances throughout the season and also gain the trust of all the jury members. When each one left, they said they were rooting for Monte and he was playing the best game. He’s been able to win comps when needed, and he’s got a strong argument for being the reason Michael left the game, which I think will solidify Michael’s vote for him against whoever. I see Michael voting on gameplay and comp wins. I see the jury listening to Michael’s opinion. I think Monte has Terrance, Kyle, Alyssa, Indy, Brittany, possibly Jasmine and Joseph (against Turner). I mean, I think Monte wins this against Taylor or Turner.

Turner has played a solid game. He has won he’s been social and he’s at the end with mostly friends in the jury. But, I think against Monte, Turner just doesn’t have the skills or resume to articulate why he’s the better option. Against Taylor, I think the girls vote for Taylor, and Turner wouldn’t have the votes. In any other situation, Turner would have won but he messed his game up by keeping Taylor final four and not having Alyssa and Brittany at the end with him.