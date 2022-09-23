Xavier Prather (Big Brother 23 Winner)

After competing on Big Brother, I don’t like the discourse surrounding which houseguest “deserves” to win. I think the word “deserve” undermines the fact that there are many different gameplay styles that can be implemented to win Big Brother (a fact which myself and many other past houseguests didn’t fully appreciate during our time on Big Brother). Anyone who effectively executes their gameplay strategy (which can be passive) to survive throughout the season and end up in those final two chairs is a “deserved” winner. Regarding the three remaining houseguests this season:

Taylor – A truly inspiring underdog story. She has faced so much adversity throughout the season and handled herself with poise and grace, which is a true testament to her character. Socially, because of how she’s carried herself throughout the season, I believe she’s given many jury members incentive to root/vote for her. This makes her one of, if not the biggest threat heading into finale night because (as we all know) it only takes five votes to win Big Brother.

Monte – Socially, Monte has done well. He’s starting to win competitions at crucial moments in the game, which I think bolsters his resume and puts him in a very good position to argue why he should win the $750k. He seems to be guaranteed final two (Turner or Taylor likely take Monte to final two if they win the final HOH), however, if he doesn’t maintain strong relationships with both Turner and/or Taylor, he may be going home with bronze unless he wins that final HOH.

Turner – I think Turner has been flying under the radar all season. However, I think where Turner may find himself in trouble is whether the jury perceives his game moves as autonomous. If he is able to convince the jury that his game moves were in fact autonomous, then I think it strengthens his case for why he should win the game. Otherwise, sitting next to either Taylor or Monte, he likely loses. A lot of this will ultimately come down to who wins those final competitions.

I wish them all the best of luck as we wrap up another season of Big Brother!

P.S. I’m extremely biased, but I’d like to see the Big Brother crown remain in Michigan.