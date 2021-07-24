Bill Engvall and Emma Slater

In honor of International Dance Day in April 2021, Slater posted a slideshow of memories from her time working with the comedian. She wrote via Instagram, “This is why I love dance! It’s the people!!! This was my first season as a pro on @dancingabc. With the LOVABLE @billengvall, my Fad (Fake American Dad) who also ended up officiating mine & @sashafarber1’s wedding.”

The pair kept in touch over the years and still look back fondly on their weeks on the show together. “We clung in there every week, by the grace of God somehow and we laughed the whole time,” she continued. “We still laugh about it! … Love you @billengvall hope this made you laugh all over again!”