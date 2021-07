Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

From winning and beyond! After the former pair took home the trophy in 2017, they continued to speak highly of one another. Plus, when the radio personality tied the knot in July 2021, Burgess shared her best wishes for the couple via her Instagram Story. “Finally back and catching up on all the things,” Burgess wrote alongside a reposted snap from the nuptials. “This picture makes my heart so happy. Congratulations you guys!!!!!”