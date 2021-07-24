Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Long after winning the mirrorball trophy on season 25 in 2017, Fisher and Arnold have remained in each other’s corners. They frequently comment on one another’s Instagram posts and share heartfelt tributes to their dancing pal.

In April 2019, Fisher shared a throwback video from his time on the show via Instagram, writing, “Still can’t believe that @lindsarnold and I went home with mirror balls that season…but the best part of the whole thing was getting a new sister!! Love you, Linds!”