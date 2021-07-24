Sadie Robertson and Mark Ballas

After pairing up on season 19 in 2014, Robertson and Ballas remained pals, with the Duck Dynasty alum even attending his wedding to BC Jean in November 2016. Robertson shared a snap from the festivities, writing via Instagram, “Celebrated the beautiful wedding of @markballas & @bcjean today❣ talk about a dance party 🤑 so happy for you two!”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in March 2018, Robertson dished on her friendship with the dancer. “I love Dancing With the Stars and I love my family out there,” she said at the time. “Mark is like a brother to me. He’s the best partner ever, the whole cast, the whole crew, they’re amazing.”