Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy

After dancing together during season 16 in 2013, the Euphoria star has remained tight with her former partner. Chmerkovskiy even attended her high school graduation, sharing a snap of the actress holding her diploma and wearing a blue robe, while he wore her matching mortarboard. He captioned the May 2015 pic, “From the Met straight to set to graduating high school. Proud of my lil Zendayachka. #driven #fam.”