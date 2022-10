Alexa Nikolas

Since her role as Nicole Bristow in Zoey 101, Nikolas has been outspoken about her “traumatizing” experience. “My own personal experience at Nickelodeon … I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child personally,” she said in an Instagram video in August 2022 during a protest outside the network. “And so, I’m demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators.”