In August 2022, the Victorious alum recalled feeling “sexualized” during her time on the show. “Do I wish certain things, like, didn’t have to be so sexualized? Yeah, 100 percent,” she told Insider, noting that her onscreen attire concerned her.

Nickelodeon’s former president Russell Hicks addressed the concerns in a statement, saying, “Every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved.”