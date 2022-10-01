Jennette McCurdy

After playing Sam Puckett on two Nickelodeon shows, McCurdy revealed she “really resented” her life as a child actress.

“It’s a difficult thing to say because the shows that I was on were so loved by so many people and so many kids. I hear constantly that, ‘You made my childhood,’ and I think it’s great that they had that experience but that just was not my experience,” she explained on her “Empty Inside” podcast in 2021. “It just was hellish, I think, is not too intense of a word. Nobody really knew me. I was very different from the character I was playing. I’m known as a thing that I’m not.”