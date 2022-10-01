Nat Wolff

According to Wolff, playing a fictionalized version of himself on The Naked Brothers Band came with its ups and downs.

“I think as a Nickelodeon actor, I kind of got more respect as a musician,” he told Vanity Fair in 2014. “The Nickelodeon show was an amazing learning place, because it was all my best friends in real life and it was a lot of improv. [The Naked Brothers Band] is actually a pretty good show.”

The Paper Towns star added: “Most of the Nickelodeon shows are pretty bad, but that show is good! Cool people randomly come up to me, who I never thought would watch the show, to say that they watch it. Like Judd Apatow came up to me and told me how much he loved the show. It’s cooler than most kids’ shows.”